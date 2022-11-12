Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

