Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $415.96 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00119701 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00225224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00065964 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028723 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000354 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,833,143 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

