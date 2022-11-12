Needham & Company LLC Trims PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Target Price to $30.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:PAR opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.56. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in PAR Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 48,971 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PAR Technology by 290.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 96,127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PAR Technology by 208.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 342,480 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.