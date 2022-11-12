Neo (NEO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $30.65 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $6.62 or 0.00039315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $466.64 million and $30.65 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00589758 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.52 or 0.30714908 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
