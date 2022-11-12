NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.15.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 1,587,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 994,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

