NerdWallet (NRDS) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) is one of 149 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NerdWallet to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -5.44% -12.53% -8.73% NerdWallet Competitors -67.01% -1,318.40% -8.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million -$42.50 million -30.86 NerdWallet Competitors $854.56 million $3.52 million 6.95

This table compares NerdWallet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NerdWallet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NerdWallet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 NerdWallet Competitors 427 2699 4839 64 2.57

NerdWallet currently has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 73.06%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 47.04%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

NerdWallet beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

