Nervos Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.55 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $90.79 million and $1.55 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,895.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00355378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00123176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.30 or 0.00771217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00608943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00238332 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

