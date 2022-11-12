New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 121.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.