New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target Cut to $12.50

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.57 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.
