New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target Cut to $12.50

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.57 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

