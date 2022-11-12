Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,313 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 2.1% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,814,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,114. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

