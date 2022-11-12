NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.88 on December 30th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON NESF opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.59 million and a PE ratio of 640.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.54. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 95.39 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 123 ($1.42).

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

