NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.88 on December 30th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON NESF opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £641.59 million and a PE ratio of 640.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.54. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 95.39 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 123 ($1.42).
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
