NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,493,000 after buying an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.