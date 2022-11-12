NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,610,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,628,000 after buying an additional 134,578 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7,196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 674,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,983,000 after buying an additional 665,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 41,493 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $6.60 on Friday, reaching $106.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,597,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

