Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NAT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.12. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

