Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Norfolk Southern worth $236,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $250.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

