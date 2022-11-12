Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 251.7% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 195,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,045. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.1134 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

NHYDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Stories

