Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Short Interest Down 27.0% in October

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,569. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

NOG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. 1,774,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

