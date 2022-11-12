Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$39.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.62. The company has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$556.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

