Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.26

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 21370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $363,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,432.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,851 shares of company stock valued at $877,531 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

