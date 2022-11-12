Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$152.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.00 million.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of Nova stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 161,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.80. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Nova Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Nova by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

