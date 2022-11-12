Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,261,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,028,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $471,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.