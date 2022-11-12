Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
JRO stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.49.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
