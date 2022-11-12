Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JRO stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

