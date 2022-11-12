Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $21.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.