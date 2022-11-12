Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

