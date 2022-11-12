Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 337.0% from the October 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.13. 105,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $112,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 348,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 52,537 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

