Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,867. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

