Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 388,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,083. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.