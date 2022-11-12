NXM Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $41.56 or 0.00246977 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $274.04 million and $13,047.89 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,829.84 or 1.00019135 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009024 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00038790 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003695 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 40.9002758 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,025.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

