Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,122.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($6.85) to GBX 420 ($4.84) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 950 ($10.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Ocado Group Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of OCDGF opened at $9.30 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

