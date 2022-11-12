Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ODYY stock remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. 27,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,890. Odyssey Health has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on developing medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

