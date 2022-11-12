Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Odyssey Health Price Performance
Shares of ODYY stock remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. 27,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,890. Odyssey Health has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.
Odyssey Health Company Profile
