Optimism 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92.20 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00005567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $201.32 million and $92.20 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002679 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00589334 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.02 or 0.30699397 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.