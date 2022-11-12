Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 1,298 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 705,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,227 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

