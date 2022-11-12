Optiver Holding B.V. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 212.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

