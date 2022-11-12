Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) were up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,712,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,468,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Orbital Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:OIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.91 million during the quarter. Orbital Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 581,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 54,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 803,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

