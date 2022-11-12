OriginTrail Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $58.46 million and $958,498.23 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

