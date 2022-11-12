Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 17.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 44,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,874,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.25 million. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

