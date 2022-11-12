Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 17.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 44,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,874,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.
Oscar Health Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health
In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
