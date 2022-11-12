Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.43.

NYSE OSK traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 379,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

