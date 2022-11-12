Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Up 352.8% in October

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a growth of 352.8% from the October 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,192,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,757,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Otonomo Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:OTMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 124,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,792. Otonomo Technologies has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on OTMO shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Read More

