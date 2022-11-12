Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.18 million and $171,777.85 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,907.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00354147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00123076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.86 or 0.00768043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00608454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00237872 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,678,324 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

