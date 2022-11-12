PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 6th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $103.14.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $13,652,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

