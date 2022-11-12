Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $345.33

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.33 ($3.98) and traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.12). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.12), with a volume of 255,798 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 331.39. The firm has a market cap of £434.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2,564.29.

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

