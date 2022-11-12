Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group Price Performance

Shares of PACV remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 2,829,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,916. Pacific Ventures Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.