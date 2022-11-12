Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTVE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

PTVE opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

