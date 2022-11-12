PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.