Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $104.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

