Pareto Securities Lowers P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) to Hold

Pareto Securities lowered shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKFKF opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90.
About P/F Bakkafrost
P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.
