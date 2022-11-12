Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.60-$19.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.57. 819,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.10. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $301,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

