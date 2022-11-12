Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAX opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $747.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 27.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 348,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 690.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 188,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

