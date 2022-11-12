Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Sells $24,513.38 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $24,513.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,773.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $122,379.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.2% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

