PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.38 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.09 EPS.

PayPal Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $91.03. 19,916,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,088,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $215.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,008,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,871,000 after purchasing an additional 324,814 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

