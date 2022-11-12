PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-$4.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.50 billion-$27.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion. PayPal also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.20 EPS.

PYPL traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. 19,916,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,088,955. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

